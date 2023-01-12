Tyson and Seattle U host New Mexico State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 0-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 3-0 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -4.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 76-61 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Redhawks are 6-0 on their home court. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Vasja Pandza shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 0-4 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Advertisement

Xavier Pinson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article