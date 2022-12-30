Tyson leads Seattle U against Cal Baptist after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-4) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 85-67 win against the George Washington Colonials. The Redhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson averaging 3.6.

The Lancers are 0-1 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandton Chatfield is averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article