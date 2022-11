BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Portland Pilots after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 83-71 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

Portland went 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.