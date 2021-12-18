South Carolina responded with a 12-0 run of its own in the second half, but never got within single digits.
The Gamecocks (8-3) are 0-2 on the road to start the season, losing twice to in-state rivals.
Tyson was 6 of 12 from the floor and 6 of 9 from the line. PJ Hall added 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots for Clemson (8-4), and David Collins added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Carter converted 9 of 10 from the free throw line and led South Carolina with 21 points. Erik Stevenson added 10 points and seven boards.
Clemson faces Virginia in an ACC battle Wednesday. South Carolina hosts Army Wednesday.
