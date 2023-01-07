Tyson scores 20, Seattle U knocks off UT Arlington 76-61

Tyson shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Redhawks (12-4, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 15 points. Riley Grigsby was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.