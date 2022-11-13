Tyson scores 32, Seattle downs Portland State 83-71

SEATTLE — Cameron Tyson’s 32 points led Seattle past Portland State 83-71 on Sunday night.
The Vikings (0-2) were led by Jorell Saterfield, who posted 19 points. Portland State also got 14 points and two steals from Cameron Parker. In addition, Hunter Woods had eight points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Seattle U next plays Saturday against Portland on the road, and Portland State will host Evergreen State on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.