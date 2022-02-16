Marek Nelson had 18 points for the Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games. RayQuan Taylor added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Johnson had 11 points and seven boards.
The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Seattle defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-59 last Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com