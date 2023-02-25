Tyson's 22 lead Seattle U past Grand Canyon 65-54

PHOENIX — Cameron Tyson’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 65-54 on Friday night.
The Antelopes (18-11, 8-7) were led in scoring by Rayshon Harrison, who finished with 19 points. Grand Canyon also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Gabe McGlothan. In addition, Chance McMillian finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Seattle U visits Utah Tech and Grand Canyon visits Southern Utah.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.