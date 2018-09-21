An independent investigation into the June death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair found that more than an hour passed between the time the 19-year-old offensive lineman began experiencing symptoms of heatstroke and when school officials called 911 to report a medical emergency.

The 74-page report stemmed from an external investigation conducted by Walters Inc., an athletic training consulting firm, into the circumstances surrounding McNair’s death. It was released at the conclusion of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents meeting Friday in Towson.

The report offered the most definitive timeline to date of the circumstances that led to McNair’s death. The player collapsed with exertional heatstroke at a team conditioning workout on May 29. Maryland athletic and medical staff failed to properly diagnose or treat McNair, who was rushed to a hospital, where his body temperature was eventually lowered. According to the Walters report, 34 minutes passed from the time McNair began experiencing symptoms to when he was removed from the practice field. McNair never recovered, and he died on June 13.

Ensuing media reports alleging an abusive culture within the football program that might have contributed to the player’s death have rocked the school. Coach DJ Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11, and Rick Court, the team’s strength and conditioning coach negotiated a settlement with the school and resigned. In addition, Steve Nordwall, assistant athletic director of athletic training, and Wes Robinson, the head trainer for the football program, have been on administrative leave.

The board took no immediate actions based on the Walters report, and it likely won’t make any recommendations until after it has reviewed the results of a second external investigation that it’s overseeing. The regents have assembled an eight-person commission to probe the culture of the football program, amid allegations of abuse.

Durkin’s fate in College Park — and in many ways, the future of the Terps’ football program — could hinge on the results of that second probe, but there is no timetable for its completion. In a brief update to the board at the start of Friday’s meeting, Robert L. Caret, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, told the regents that review is “proceeding very quickly” and could be completed by the end of the month.



Jordan McNair, shown in 2016 with his high school team, McDonogh, located outside Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“Whatever decisions need to be made, whatever changes need to be made in what we do, will be decided by the board at that time once they have the facts and the foundation to do that,” he said. “We want to do that for the benefit of the students, the students at College Park in particular.”

It’s possible the board of regents doesn’t take up that matter until its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 9, which would mean the many issues surrounding the Maryland football program might remain unresolved for several more weeks.

Though both investigations were launched by the College Park campus, the system’s board of regents assumed control of both on Aug. 17.

The Walters investigation began just days following McNair’s death. Maryland entered into a contract with Walters Inc., a consulting firm headed by Rod Walters, a longtime collegiate athletic trainer, to examine the circumstances surrounding McNair’s death and review the school’s policies and procedures. The firm had 90 days to deliver a report with payment from the school capped at $24,000.

According to Walters’s timeline, the Maryland team began “team testing” at 4:40 p.m., following 15 minutes of stretching and warm-ups. McNair began suffering cramps and exhaustion at 4:53 p.m. during the team’s May 29 workout. He wasn’t removed from the field until 5:22 and 911 wasn’t called until 5:55. A second phone call to 911 was placed at 6:02, and McNair was finally aboard an ambulance at 6:27 — more than 90 minutes after he began experiencing heatstroke symptoms.

Medical experts have said that patients have a 100 percent survivability rate when heatstroke is treated promptly and the body temperature is lowered within 30 minutes. According to hospital records, McNair’s temperature reached 107 degrees and wasn’t lowered to 102, which experts say is a safer temperature, until 7:20 p.m.

School officials had previously conceded that McNair was not properly diagnosed or treated. In the report, Robinson, the team’s head trainer, said while athletic trainers did not give McNair a cold-water immersion treatment to lower his body temperature, he was treated with cold towels. Robinson said staff feared the player might drown in a tub given his size and the athletic trainers’ “smaller stature.”

Walters wrapped up his investigation earlier this month but the board of regents did not see his report until Friday.

Walters acknowledges there was surveillance video of the team workout but said he didn’t reveal anything significant about McNair’s condition.

An attorney representing McNair’s family sent the board a sharply-worded letter Thursday, demanding the board halt any public release of the report until the family had a chance to review it. The letter stated the family was worried about McNair’s private medical information becoming public.

“Jordan’s parents do not want to learn the details about what happened to their son by watching television tomorrow and seeing a press conference,” attorney Hassan Murphy said in the letter.

The family finally received a copy of the report late Thursday night and had a chance to review it before the board convened on Friday morning.

The McNairs have filed three claims with the state, giving notice they plan to sue — one on behalf of McNair’s estate and others on behalf of each parent. The claims all list damages “in excess of $10 million.”

Maryland President Wallace D. Loh said at an Aug. 14 news conference that the school “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that are training staff.”

Both Loh and Damon Evans, the school’s athletic director, appeared at that news conference to apologize to the McNair family and share preliminary findings of the Walters investigation. The school conceded at that time that McNair never received a heatstroke diagnosis during the team’s May 29 workout and didn’t receive proper treatment from school employees.

While the Walters report could prompt some changes to the way Maryland administrators medical services to athletes, the school has already instituted a variety of new measures around the football program, including an increased number of doctors and trainers present at games and practices, the addition of cooling stations at practices, more recovery breaks and increased training for strength and conditioning coaches and athletic trainers.

The football team continues its season under interim coach Matt Canada with a home game Saturday against Minnesota, its first Big Ten contest of the year. The players have been honoring McNair throughout the young season, but Canada said earlier this week the team hasn’t allowed the external investigations to distract them from their mission.

“All we’re going to do is worry about the football game,” he said. “That’s our job. That’s our charge. And that’s what we’re going to do. I continue to say how proud I am of our players for focusing on their job, on going to school, on playing football and on grieving Jordan, and that’s what they’re worried about.”

Emily Giambalvo and Sarah Larimer contributed.