Khalifa and Charlotte host UAB

UAB Blazers (22-8, 13-6 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (18-12, 9-10 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the UAB Blazers after Aly Khalifa scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 78-73 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners. The 49ers are 11-3 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 13-6 in C-USA play. UAB leads C-USA with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the 49ers. Khalifa is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jordan Walker is averaging 22.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

