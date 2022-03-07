Middle Tennessee takes a 22-9 record into this week’s C-USA tournament. That is already 17 wins more than last season for the Blue Raiders, who won only 24 games combined in McDevitt’s first three seasons.
Walker was joined on the All-Conference USA first team by Charlotte guard Jahmir Young, Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton, North Texas guard Tylor Perry and Western Kentucky sophomore Dayvion McKnight.
The C-USA awards were voted on by league coaches, sports information directors and a media representative from each of the 14 schools.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25