YOUTH MOVEMENT: Kennesaw State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Owls scoring this season.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.
STIFLING STATE: Kennesaw State has held opposing teams to 42 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.
