UAB hosts Louisiana Tech after Williams' 22-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-7, 4-5 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -8.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the UAB Blazers after Cobe Williams scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech's 68-51 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Blazers are 10-2 in home games. UAB is fourth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in C-USA shooting 35.3% from downtown. Terran Williams leads the Bulldogs shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Eric Gaines is averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

Cobe Williams is averaging 18.7 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

