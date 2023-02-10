UAB hosts Middle Tennessee after Lawrence's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-89 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Blazers are 13-2 in home games. UAB scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-6 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in C-USA with 11.5 assists per game led by Camryn Weston averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is scoring 22.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UAB.

Weston is averaging 10.2 points for the Blue Raiders. Lawrence is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

