UAB hosts Rice following Olivari's 34-point performance

Rice Owls (17-10, 8-8 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (20-8, 11-6 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -12; over/under is 158 BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the UAB Blazers after Quincy Olivari scored 34 points in Rice's 83-77 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Blazers have gone 14-2 in home games. UAB is 0-5 in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 8-8 against C-USA opponents. Rice is third in C-USA with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 22.6 points and four assists. Eric Gaines is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Fiedler is averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

