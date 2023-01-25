UAB hosts Williams and Louisiana Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-7, 4-5 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the UAB Blazers after Cobe Williams scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 68-51 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Blazers have gone 10-2 in home games. UAB leads C-USA in rebounding, averaging 38.2 boards. Trey Jemison paces the Blazers with 8.4 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in C-USA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Eric Gaines is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Williams is averaging 18.7 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

