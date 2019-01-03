BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jeremiah Bell had 14 points to lead four in double-figure scoring as UAB beat Florida Atlantic 67-50 on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener.

Bell made four 3-pointers and finished 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. Makhtar Gueye added 12 points, Zack Bryant had 11 and Lewis Sullivan 10 for the Blazers (9-5, 1-0). UAB never trailed, built a 32-26 halftime advantage and had a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Anthony Adger scored 18 points to lead FAU (9-5, 0-1).

The Blazers have won three of their last five games that include a 74-73 home loss to Troy, and a 75-71 overtime defeat to then-No. 8 Auburn on Dec. 15.

FAU beat Illinois 73-71 on the road in overtime on Dec. 29, but hasn’t won consecutive games since a four-game win streak was snapped Dec. 1.

