SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: UTEP is 0-8 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. UAB is a perfect 14-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 60.8 points per game over its last five.
PERFECT WHEN: UAB is a perfect 13-0 when the team makes four or more 3-pointers. The Blazers are 2-2 when the team hits fewer than four threes.
TOUGH DEFENSE: UAB has held opposing teams to 57.7 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.