UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mean Green are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Blazers are 17-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 64 points.
THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: UAB’s Quan Jackson has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 28.9 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over his last five games.
DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Blazers 16th among Division I teams. The North Texas offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Mean Green 276th, nationally).
