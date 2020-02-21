STEPPING UP: The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan and Jalen Benjamin. Lovan is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Benjamin is putting up 12.4 points per game. The Owls have been anchored by seniors Cornelius Taylor and Jailyn Ingram, who have combined to score 22.3 points per contest.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 34.1 percent of the 176 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Owls are 10-0 when they score at least 71 points and 4-13 when they fall shy of that total. The Blazers are 9-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 7-11 when they fall short of that total.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UAB’s Benjamin has attempted 139 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blazers have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.

