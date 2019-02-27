Western Kentucky (16-12, 9-6) vs. UAB (17-11, 9-6)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky seeks revenge on UAB after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last played on Feb. 16, when the Blazers shot 46.9 percent from the field while holding Western Kentucky to just 37.5 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UAB’s Zack Bryant has averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 assists while Lewis Sullivan has put up 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Hilltoppers, Charles Bassey has averaged 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Taveion Hollingsworth has put up 14 points and 4.6 rebounds.

BRILLIANT BRYANT: Bryant has connected on 31.5 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UAB has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 72.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hilltoppers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has 37 assists on 80 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Western Kentucky has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has scored 69.6 points and allowed 68.4 points over its last five games. UAB has averaged 68.4 points while giving up 67.8 over its last five.

