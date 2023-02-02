UAB plays No. 19 Florida Atlantic after Brewer's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-1, 11-0 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -1; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls after Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points in UAB’s 70-52 win against the Rice Owls.

The Blazers have gone 11-2 in home games. UAB leads C-USA with 37.6 points in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 7.2.

The Owls are 11-0 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is 16-1 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 23.8 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for UAB.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 7.4 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

