UAB plays South Carolina, looks for 6th straight home win

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4) at UAB Blazers (7-2)
The Gamecocks have gone 1-1 away from home. South Carolina averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 24.8 points for the Blazers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 8.4 points for UAB.
Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Hayden Brown is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for South Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.