Johnston connected with Gerrit Prince on two scoring plays in the first half, the second for a 28-7 lead with 5:31 left. But Central Arkansas took advantage of two late UAB turnovers to pull within 28-21 at the break on Robert Rochell’s 35-yard fumble return.
UAB scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half - with a 30-yard score by Brown.
Breylin Smith threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Central Arkansas (1-1). Kierre Crossley rushed for 59 yards and Lujuan Winningham caught six passes for 53 yards and two scores.
