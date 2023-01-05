UAB takes on Florida Atlantic after Walker's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (12-2, 3-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-1, 2-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -3; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jordan Walker scored 31 points in UAB’s 90-67 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 8-0 at home. Florida Atlantic ranks third in C-USA with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 9.3.

The Blazers are 3-0 against conference opponents. UAB ranks third in C-USA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 5.1.

The Owls and Blazers match up Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Walker is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 25.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

