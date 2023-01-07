UAB takes on Florida International following Walker's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (7-7, 1-2 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -12.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Florida International Panthers after Jordan Walker scored 21 points in UAB’s 88-86 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 7-2 on their home court. Florida International has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Blazers are 3-1 in conference matchups. UAB scores 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Panthers and Blazers square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is shooting 54.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Trey Jemison is averaging 7.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Blazers. Walker is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

