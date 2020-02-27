UAB (17-12, 8-8 Conference USA) scored 48 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Taevion Kinsey had 22 points and eight assists for the Thundering Herd (14-15, 8-8). Iran Bennett added 17 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.
The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. UAB defeated Marshall 61-50 on Jan. 11. UAB plays UTSA on the road on Sunday. Marshall matches up against Florida Atlantic at home on Wednesday.
