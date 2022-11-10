UAB visits Toledo following Walker's 38-point game

UAB Blazers (1-0) vs. Toledo Rockets (1-0)
Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -4; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers visit the Toledo Rockets after Jordan Walker scored 38 points in UAB’s 111-70 win over the Alabama State Hornets.
Toledo went 26-8 overall with a - record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.
UAB went 14-4 in C-USA action and 7-4 on the road last season. The Blazers averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.