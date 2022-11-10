UAB visits Toledo following Walker's 38-point game

Toledo went 26-8 overall with a - record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers visit the Toledo Rockets after Jordan Walker scored 38 points in UAB’s 111-70 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

UAB went 14-4 in C-USA action and 7-4 on the road last season. The Blazers averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.