UAB visits UTEP following Walker's 25-point game

UAB Blazers (18-8, 9-6 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-13, 5-9 C-USA)
The Blazers are 9-6 in C-USA play. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 6.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.
Walker is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
