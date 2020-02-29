The Trojans, who were picked to finish 11th in the conference preseason poll, get a bye and are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that starts March 7 in New Orleans.
UALR scored 51 second-half points, a season best for the team.
Cedric Russell scored 17 points and Mylik Wilson added 18 for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-18, 7-12), which can clinch the No. 8 seed and home game with win over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday and an Arkansas State loss. P.J. Hardy added 10 points.
The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Ragin’ Cajuns this season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 69-66 on Dec. 21. Arkansas-Little Rock finishes out the regular season against Georgia State on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.