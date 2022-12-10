UAPB hosts Allen and No. 2 Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at Texas Longhorns (6-1) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -34.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Timmy Allen scored 21 points in Texas’ 85-78 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Longhorns are 5-0 in home games. Texas ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 29.3% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 on the road. UAPB is second in the SWAC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.1 points for Texas.

Shaun Doss is averaging 17.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 11.2 points for UAPB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article