UAPB hosts Garcia and Minnesota

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-8) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Dawson Garcia scored 20 points in Minnesota's 69-51 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Golden Gophers have gone 3-3 at home. Minnesota is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Lions are 0-8 in road games. UAPB has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 11.8 points. Garcia is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.9 points for Minnesota.

Shaun Doss is averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

