UAPB hosts Madlock and Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -4; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 70-61 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 at home. Alabama State gives up 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.4 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. UAPB gives up 69.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Kylen Milton is averaging 11 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

