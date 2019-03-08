Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12-18, 9-8) vs. Mississippi Valley State (6-25, 4-13)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff goes for the season sweep over Mississippi Valley State after winning the previous matchup in Pine Bluff. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Golden Lions outshot Mississippi Valley State from the field 44 percent to 36.5 percent and made five more 3-pointers on their way to a 12-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Martaveous McKnight has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Mississippi Valley State is 0-20 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 6-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Lions are 6-18 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. The Delta Devils have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

