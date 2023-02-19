UAPB plays Texas Southern, aims to stop road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Texas Southern looking to break its three-game road slide. The Tigers are 6-6 on their home court. Texas Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 36.2 points in the paint led by Davon Barnes averaging 7.8.

The Golden Lions are 6-8 in conference matchups. UAPB is 6-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Shaun Doss is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

