Grambling State (13-14, 7-7) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-17, 8-7)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous matchup in Grambling. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Tigers outshot Arkansas-Pine Bluff from the field 50.9 percent to 34.8 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 79-55 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Martaveous McKnight has averaged 21 points and 5.1 rebounds while Shaun Doss has put up 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Ivy Smith Jr. has averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and two steals while Dallas Polk-Hilliard has put up 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

SOLID SMITH JR.: Smith has connected on 30.9 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Lions have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has 38 assists on 68 field goals (55.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Grambling State has assists on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Grambling State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 46.2 percent from the field through 28 games (ranked 301st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.