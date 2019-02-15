Southern (4-20, 3-8) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-15, 6-5)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous matchup in Baton Rouge. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Jaguars shot 45.3 percent from the field and went 8 for 19 from 3-point territory en route to a 69-67 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern’s Sidney Umude, Aaron Ray and Richard Lee have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Lions have given up just 68.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 81.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jayden Saddler has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern is 0-18 when it allows at least 68 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Southern’s Lee has attempted 133 3-pointers and connected on 39.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 11 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.

