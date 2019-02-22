Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-15, 8-5) vs. Texas Southern (14-11, 9-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its seventh straight conference win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last SWAC loss came against the Jackson State Tigers 65-52 on Feb. 4. Texas Southern has won its last six games against conference opponents.

STELLAR SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremy Combs, Jalyn Patterson, Eden Ewing, Devocio Butler and Derrick Bruce have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MARTAVEOUS: Martaveous McKnight has connected on 41.1 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 6-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 8-11 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Golden Lions are 7-0 when they score at least 73 points and 4-15 on the year when falling short of 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Shaun Doss has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 26.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 9 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Texas Southern offense has averaged 76.4 possessions per game this season, ranking the Tigers eighth nationally. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 250th).

