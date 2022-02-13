The Golden Lions are 4-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.4 points per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 70-50 on Jan. 4. Jalen Johnson scored 18 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
Brandon Brown is averaging 9.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Shawn Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.