UAPB visits Texas Southern, looks to break road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -6.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: UAPB travels to Texas Southern looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Tigers have gone 6-6 in home games. Texas Southern allows 72.4 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. John Walker III is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Ismael Plet is averaging 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

