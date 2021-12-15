Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (1-9) with 14 points. Dashawn Davis pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Reserve Ahmad Rand had the first double-double of his career with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Rand had eight points to help the Beavers take a 30-28 lead at halftime. Manjon caught fire — scoring 17 points in the second half — and the Aggies took the lead for good at 34-32 on Ade Adebayo’s layup with 18:21 remaining in the game.
UC Davis outscored Oregon State 40-26 in the paint.
The Beavers, who won their first Pac-12 Tournament last season then advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982, haven’t won since they beat Portland State 73-64 to open the season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25