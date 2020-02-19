VETERAN LEADERSHIP: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mustangs have scored 73.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Junior Ballard has connected on 37.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Aggies are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Mustangs are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 76.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Mustangs have averaged 19.9 foul shots per game this season, including 22.6 per game against conference foes.

