UC Riverside (9-22, 3-12) vs. UC Davis (11-18, 7-8)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UC Riverside. In its last five wins against the Highlanders, UC Davis has won by an average of 8 points. UC Riverside’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 61-55 victory.

STEPPING UP: UC Davis’ TJ Shorts II has averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Siler Schneider has put up 10.7 points. For the Highlanders, Dikymbe Martin has averaged 15.2 points while Callum McRae has put up 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DOMINANT DIKYMBE: Martin has connected on 44.2 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Riverside is 0-13 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-9 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: UC Riverside’s Menno Dijkstra has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 30.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 14 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams.

