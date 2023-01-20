UC Davis plays Cal Poly after Anigwe's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-12, 1-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-3 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Christian Anigwe scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 74-72 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Aggies have gone 5-3 at home. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Ty Johnson averaging 9.6.

The Mustangs are 1-6 against conference opponents. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 30.7% from downtown. Cole Haller leads the Mustangs shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 19.4 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 7.6 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

