UC Davis plays CSU Northridge on 3-game road skid

UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 1-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-12, 0-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -6; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Aggies visit CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 3-3 at home. CSU Northridge is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 1-2 in Big West play. UC Davis averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Matadors and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

