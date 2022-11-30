UC Davis plays Pacific (CA) following Johnson's 27-point outing

Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-5) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2)
The Tigers have gone 2-1 away from home. Pacific (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Williams averaging 1.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.4 points for UC Davis.
Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 12.9 points for Pacific (CA).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.