UC Davis plays Southeast Missouri State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-1) vs. UC Davis Aggies (4-2) Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -3.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Aggies are 4-2 in non-conference play. UC Davis is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for UC Davis.

Phillip Russell is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for Southeast Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article