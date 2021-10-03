Idaho’s Mike Beaudry threw an interception to Devon King near midfield on the Vandals’ final possession with 1:34 left.
UC Davis freshman Miles Hastings was 15-of-27 passing for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception in his first start. Tompkins completed all four of his pass attempts and added 85 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Beaudry completed 22 of 35 passes for 255 yards. Elisha Cummings had 15 carries for 125 yards rushing for Idaho (1-3, 0-1). Zach Borisch had a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 82 yards rushing.
