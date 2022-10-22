UC Davis scores 50-plus points for 2nd straight game

GREELEY, Colo. — Miles Hastings threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Grant Harper added 32 yards passing and a touchdown, and UC Davis beat Northern Colorado 58-10 on Saturday.
UC Davis’ first touchdown came on George Moreno’s 40-yard interception return. Then Josh Gale added an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a 20-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 58 yards rushing for UC Davis (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Gomez made field goals from 25, 46 and 43 yards.
UC Davis intercepted two passes by Dylan McCaffrey.
McCaffrey was 19 of 32 for 232 yards with a touchdown for Northern Colorado (2-6, 1-4). Elijah Dotson carried it 27 times for 182 yards and Zain Zinicola had seven grabs for 116 yards and a score.
___
