DAVIS, Calif. — Christian Anigwe scored 14 points and UC Davis beat NAIA-member UC Merced 81-40 on Saturday.The Aggies (4-3) built a 10-0 lead, extended it to 27-9 and went to intermission up 42-17. Leo DeBruhl, Kane Milling and Elijah Pepper each scored 11.Mason Westlake scored 11 points for the Bobcats.